FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, an election worker inspects a ballot for damage before they are sent to be tabulated at the Sacramento County Registrar of Voters Office in Sacramento, Calif. On Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting there was fraud in California’s recall election because voters were given Sharpie pens or other permanent markers, which the false posts said is illegal and will invalidate ballots. “Sharpie pens are safe and reliable to use on ballots, and recommended due to their quick-drying ink,” reads a Nov. 5 statement from Dominion Voting Systems. “Regarding potential ink bleed-through, Dominion’s systems never allow for the creation of ballots with overlapping vote bubbles between the front and back pages of a ballot.”