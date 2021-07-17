On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting people who received COVID-19 vaccines are now legally patented and no longer have human rights, citing a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics, Inc. saying that found if a human genome is modified by mRNA vaccines then the genome can be patented. But COVID-19 vaccines, including those made by Pfizer and Moderna that rely on mRNA technology, do not change a person’s genetic makeup.