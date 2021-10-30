Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington on Tuesday, July 20. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Fauci’s experiments include one that magnified terror in the brains of monkeys and subjected them to frightening stimuli. His division of the National Institutes of Health was not involved in that study.