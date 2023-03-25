Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport, Nov. 7, 2022, in Vandalia, Ohio. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming it is a double standard that Trump may be indicted over alleged hush money payments to women who accused him of sexual encounters, while former President Bill Clinton faced no criminal charges for paying a sexual harassment accuser $850,000.