CLAIM: Florida, led by Gov. Ron DeSantis, has eliminated its tax on gas.
THE FACTS: Florida’s longstanding state gas tax has not been repealed. In reality, Florida lawmakers approved a plan to temporarily suspend the gas tax for one month in October 2022. Posts claiming that Florida has eliminated its gas tax have circulated widely on social media platforms in recent days.
“Florida just eliminated their State Tax on Gas!!! Red State leading the way…,” said a tweet posted on Tuesday with more than 27,000 likes. But Florida has not eliminated local gas taxes.
Social media users are misrepresenting a plan that was recently approved by Florida lawmakers that would suspend gas taxes this year for the month of October. The provision is part of a $112.1 billion state budget that was approved by lawmakers on Monday, The Associated Press reported.
The cost of the one-month suspension will be paid for by federal coronavirus relief dollars. Republicans have said that lawmakers chose October, a month before statewide elections, because there are usually less tourists in Florida then. Dominic Calabro, president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch, a business-backed group that scrutinizes state spending, said that the gas tax has existed for decades and hasn’t been eliminated.
“It’s misinformation, it’s not correct. We will suspend it for one month, the month of October 2022,” Calabro told the AP.
“All we passed was a one-month reprieve,” said Democratic Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo. “The gas tax is still here.”
Bethany Wester, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Revenue, wrote in an email to the AP that the temporary gas tax suspension will “affect anyone who purchases motor fuel in Florida during the exemption period.” Republican Gov. DeSantis had originally called for a five-month suspension of the state’s gas tax in response to inflation he blamed on Democratic President Joe Biden, the AP reported. With gas prices in the U.S. hitting record highs, governors and lawmakers in other states have also called for suspending fuel taxes.
— Josh Kelety