Florida permitless carry law hasn’t taken effect, contrary to claims after beach shooting

CLAIM: A Florida bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which allows people to carry concealed weapons without a government permit, went into effect in April.
THE FACTS: DeSantis signed the bill in April, but the new law will not take effect until July 1. Yet following a Memorial Day shooting at a beach near Hollywood, Fla., that injured nine people, some social media users wrongly suggested a connection to the concealed carry legislation. One tweet that reported news of Monday’s Hollywood Beach shooting states that “in April, DeSantis’ permitless carry went into effect.”
It continues: “Let’s be clear: this shooter did not act alone. He was aided by spineless Republicans who refuse to protect us. When will enough be enough?” But while DeSantis did sign a bill on April 3 that will allow anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one without a government-issued permit, the law does not go into effect until July 1. The new law means that training and a background check will no longer be required to carry concealed guns in public, though it will still be possible to obtain a permit. While a background check and three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, they are already not needed for private transactions or exchanges of weapons.
Police launched a search Tuesday for three suspects they believe to be the gunmen who opened fire along the crowded Hollywood Beach promenade. The shooting began as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops at about 7 p.m. on Monday. Two people involved in this altercation have been arrested on firearms charges. Nine people were injured in the shooting, including four children. Six of those shot remain hospitalized in stable condition, while three have been released, the AP has reported.
— Melissa Goldin