Former Balenciaga stylist not pictured in devil-like outfit

CLAIM: A photo shows Lotta Volkova, the top designer for luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, dressed in a devil-like outfit while holding two red dolls.
THE FACTS: Volkova, a Russian stylist, is not Balenciaga’s top designer, nor is she the woman in the photo, her agent confirmed to the AP. After Balenciaga came under fire in recent days for ad campaigns that were criticized for condoning the exploitation of children, social media users began sharing the gory image.
“This is the Chief Designer for Balenciaga, Lotta Volkova,” one tweet alleged along with the image. “Enough said. They knew exactly what they were doing.” It had received more than 19,000 likes and more than 6,000 shares.
But Julia Hackel, Volkova’s agent, told the AP that the woman in the photo is not Volkova. “We can confirm that Lotta Volkova is not the person pictured in the mentioned image widely circulated on Twitter,” she wrote in an email. Volkova is also not a top designer at Balenciaga. She has previously worked with the brand, but as a stylist, according to Hackel, who added that Volkova has not worked with Balenciaga since 2018.
A Balenciaga spokesperson further confirmed to the AP that Volkova has not worked with the brand since that year. The original photo was taken by a Getty Images photographer in 2016. A caption for the image states that it shows a model during China Fashion Week in Beijing walking the runway for Sheguang Hu, a Chinese fashion designer — not Balenciaga.
Balenciaga is being criticized for two ad campaigns. One, for its 2022 gift shop collection, featured children holding teddy bear-shaped bags dressed in what appeared to be bondage gear. The other, for its 2023 spring collection, included a photo featuring a partially-obscured document from United States v. Williams, a 2008 Supreme Court ruling that confirmed child pornography is not protected by the First Amendment. Volkova was falsely accused of being involved in the campaigns after social media users shared screenshots of posts from her Instagram account showing imagery with violent and satanic themes. The account is currently set to private.
Hackel said that Volkova “in no way participated” in Balenciaga’s recent advertising campaigns. “We strongly condemn child abuse; it was never our intent to include it in our narrative," Balenciaga wrote in a statement posted to Instagram in response to the criticism."
