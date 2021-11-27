CLAIM: Fox News was banned from operating in the United Kingdom for promoting right-wing “propaganda.”
THE FACTS: U.K. regulators did not ban Fox News from operating in the region. Fox News voluntarily stopped broadcasting in the U.K. in 2017 after failing to cultivate a sufficient audience. Posts claiming that Fox News was “banned” from the U.K. for being “propaganda” have circulated widely on Twitter. But these claims are false, according to both Fox News and U.K. officials.
Fox News’ former parent company, 21st Century Fox, announced in August 2017 that Fox News would stop broadcasting in the U.K. due to the channel’s low viewership there. A spokesperson for Fox News referred The Associated Press to a statement that 21st Century Fox released at the time. 21st Century Fox has since been acquired by Disney. “Fox News is focused on the U.S. market and designed for a U.S. audience and, accordingly, it averages only a few thousand viewers across the day in the U.K.,” the statement reads. “We have concluded that it is not in our commercial interest to continue providing Fox News in the U.K.”
Ofcom, the agency that regulates communications industries in the U.K., confirmed that Fox News was not banned from the region. Months after Fox News withdrew from the U.K., Ofcom determined in November 2017 that the channel had breached its impartiality rules earlier that year. Ofcom cited coverage from January 2017 of former President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries on the program “Hannity,” according to an agency bulletin. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” also violated the same rules while covering the May 2017 terrorist attack in Manchester, the agency ruled. Once again, though, that determination by the regulator was unrelated to Fox News pulling out of the region, which had happened earlier.
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report