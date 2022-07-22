CLAIM: A 2019 clip of CNN election coverage shows a Republican gubernatorial candidate’s vote tally drop while his Democratic opponent’s total rises amid the ongoing count, which is evidence of fraud.
THE FACTS: In the clip, a CNN graphic does briefly display a drop in the Republican candidate’s total, but it was caused by an error that was corrected minutes later, according to a representative of the data firm that provided the numbers. A clip of “Anderson Cooper 360” recorded by someone watching the program on their television has circulated on Facebook in recent days. The clip shows incoming vote results from the Nov. 5, 2019, Kentucky gubernatorial race, with Democratic candidate and eventual winner Andy Beshear ahead of Republican incumbent Matt Bevin. When the vote tally numbers update, Bevin’s total appears to decrease, even as ballots are still being counted in the race.
“At the exact same second that Andy Beshear has gone up 560 votes, Matt Bevin has gone down 560 votes,” the person watching says. “This is vote-switching in the computer.”
But votes for Bevin were not transferred to Beshear. The CNN graphic contains a “typo,” according to Rob Farbman, executive vice president of Edison Research, which provided the vote data to CNN. Farbman told the AP in an email that a reporter for Edison in Kentucky’s Henderson County accidentally read the vote totals backward, attributing Beshear’s 6,863 votes to Bevin and Bevin’s 6,303 votes to Beshear. That gave Bevin an illusory boost of 560 votes.
“This vote change was due to a typo in one county (Henderson) that was caught and corrected within 3 minutes on Election Night,” he said. “We saw the discrepancy of this vote with the Kentucky state feed data and verified that the numbers had been read to our input center backwards."
The correct vote tallies for Henderson County are corroborated by the county’s certified election results. Farbman said that Edison’s data would have automatically updated CNN’s on-screen graphics. The race between Beshear, then the state’s attorney general, and Bevin was close. With 100% of precincts reporting on election night, Beshear led by a margin of less than 0.4 percentage points, the AP reported.
Bevin conceded the next week. The vote discrepancy shown in the video has repeatedly spurred false rumors in the years since the election. Reached for comment, a CNN spokesperson referred the AP to other articles about the misleading clip.
