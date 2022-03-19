CLAIM: The Green New Deal is causing gas prices to spike.
THE FACTS: The Green New Deal, a broad plan intended to address climate change, has not been enacted into law and is not impacting gas prices, experts say. But posts claiming that the increase in U.S. gas prices is due to the regulations associated with the Green New Deal have circulated widely on social media in recent days. “It’s Not Russia (they supply just 3% of our oil.),” a Facebook user wrote last week. “It’s’ not the oil companies, It Is the GREEN NEW DEAL regulations. They are lying to us…”
The claim is false.
The Green New Deal, a sweeping plan backed by some Democrats to address climate change, has not been enacted by the federal government, experts told The Associated Press. “It’s like blaming what’s happening in the world on a boogeyman that doesn’t exist,” said Michael Wara, director of the climate and energy policy program at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. “That’s not correct.”
The Green New Deal, which originally existed as a nonbinding resolution, called for a “10-year national mobilization” to move the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels and replace them with renewable sources, the AP reported in March 2019. But the resolution didn’t pass Congress. Wara noted that Build Back Better, President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion spending plan, included provisions that were inspired by the Green New Deal, such as rebates for electric vehicles. However, the spending plan has been stalled in Congress for months.
Amy Myers Jaffe, a research professor and managing director of the Climate Policy Lab at Tufts University, said that high gas prices are not being caused by other federal climate change-oriented policies, either. There are many reasons gasoline prices have pushed higher.
The biggest driver is the price of crude oil, which has been rising over the past year. As more people get on the road after being cooped up during the pandemic, oil and gas suppliers that had scaled back production during the pandemic lull in demand are struggling to keep up. And decisions by the OPEC+ oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to only modestly increase the oil they released to the market kept prices high. Global oil prices have climbed even higher as Russia, a major oil supplier to the world, invaded Ukraine and many buyers shunned Russian crude, reducing the viable global oil supply.
“The current spike in gasoline prices is tied to the spike in global crude oil prices. Global crude oil production dropped during COVID and has been relatively slow to recover for a number of reasons, none of which are Green Deal related,” Robert Johnston, an adjunct senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, wrote in an email to the AP.
“The key reasons include OPEC production policy, extremely strong demand post-COVID, low inventories, and now the major geopolitical disruption in Russia,” Johnston added.
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report with additional reporting from Associated Press writer Cathy Bussewitz.