CLAIM: The gay dating app Grindr says if Florida doesn’t stop passing homophobic and transphobic laws, it will reveal every Republican legislator and party official who secretly uses the app.
THE FACTS: This claim originated on a satirical account. A spokesperson for Grindr denounced anti-LGBTQ legislation while confirming the app “protects the privacy of all its users.”
Facebook and Twitter users were spreading the claim as real after a Twitter account posted it on Wednesday. The Twitter account that initially posted the claim identifies its content as “halfway true content and satire.” A spokesperson for the app confirmed it was unfounded in an email to the AP.
“This claim is false,” said Grindr spokesperson Patrick Lenihan. “Grindr protects the privacy of all its users. Anti-LGBTQ legislation is abominable and cruel, and we vehemently condemn any laws that restrict, deny, or abolish the rights of LGBTQ people.”
Grindr has previously faced criticism and been fined for sharing personal data with third parties that could potentially identify users. The privacy policy on the company’s website outlines how it uses and aims to protect user data. It adds that its goal “is to put you in control of as much of the Personal Information that you share within the Grindr Properties as possible.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is moving to ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” The state’s Republican-led legislature also has proposed a range of laws related to gender and sexuality.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.