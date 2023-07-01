CLAIM: There are 130,000 glaciers on Earth today, the same number as when former Vice President Al Gore was born.
THE FACTS: There is no way of knowing the number of glaciers when Gore was born in 1948, since there was no global inventory at the time, experts tell the AP, but glaciers are shrinking at an alarming rate due to human-caused climate change. Some social media users continue to doubt the phenomenon and are sharing as evidence a meme claiming that there hasn’t been a decline in the number glaciers since Gore was born 75 years ago.
The image, shared on Instagram, shows a photo of a young Gore with text under the image that reads: “The day Al Gore was born there were 130,000 glaciers on Earth. Today, only 130,000 remain.”
Gore was in office from 1993-2001, and has since been involved with multiple projects around environmental activism. Scientists aren’t able to determine how many glaciers existed in 1948 because there was no comprehensive data at the time, said Louis Sass, a glaciologist with the U.S. Geological Survey Alaska Science Center. The best complete global inventory of how many glaciers are on Earth is from the Randolph Glacier Inventory, said David Rounce, a glaciologist and engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University. The Randolph Glacier Inventory is part of the Global Land Ice Measurements from Space initiative.
The inventory estimates the number of glaciers and the area they covered in the year 2000, using satellite imagery. The latest version estimates that there were around 215,000 glaciers in the world covering 705,740 square kilometers that year, not counting those on ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica. Michael Zemp, the director of the World Glacier Monitoring Service, believes the 130,000 figure could have originated from the World Glacier Inventory.
The WGI was established in the 1980s and recorded the number of glaciers using topographic maps and aerial images from the mid-20th century, not satellite images that are used today. But the WGI is a historical database that isn’t complete, and was replaced by the Randolph Glacier Inventory. Regardless, experts say that looking at the total number of glaciers isn’t the best way to measure the effects of climate change.
In a warming atmosphere, the number of glaciers can decrease because they vanish — but it can also increase because a larger glacier disintegrates into several smaller ice patches, Zemp said. The number may also vary because of how a scientist defines glaciers and the size threshold used in various glacier inventories.
“The best way to measure glacier changes over time is to use their glacier area or their mass,” Rounce said. Zemp pointed to research from the World Glacier Monitoring Service that says around 335 billion tons of glacier ice was lost per year from 2006 to 2016. That corresponds with an increase in sea levels of almost 0.04 inch per year, accounting for 25-30 percent of the observed increase in global sea levels, the service said.
In January 2023, Hinman Glacier, the largest glacier between Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak, melted away. And a study led by Rounce published the same month found that two-thirds of the Earth’s glaciers are projected to melt out of existence by the end of the century.
— Associated Press writer Karena Phan in Los Angeles contributed this report.