Headline misrepresents a California reproductive health bill

CLAIM: A California bill would allow mothers to kill their babies up to seven days after birth.
THE FACTS: The bill in the California legislature, AB 2223, is being falsely represented. It does not legalize the killing of infants. Social media users made the false claim while sharing a headline that incorrectly suggested the proposed bill would legalize “infanticide."
“California introduces new bill that would allow mothers to kill their babies up to 7 days after birth,” reads the erroneous headline of a story published by the Miami Standard, a conservative website. But that's not what the legislation would do. The bill eliminates a requirement that a coroner must investigate deaths related to suspected self-induced or criminal abortion.
Coroner statements on certificates for a fetal death could not be used to pursue a criminal case against the mother. The bill was introduced by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, a Democrat representing the East Bay. Its aim is to protect women who end a pregnancy or have a miscarriage from being investigated, persecuted or incarcerated, according to Erin Ivie, a spokesperson for Wicks who told The Associated Press.
“The bill is specific to pregnancy and pregnancy-related outcomes, and does not decriminalize the ‘murder of babies’ in the weeks after birth,” Ivie said. Social media users making the false claim cite a line in the bill stating that a person would not have criminal liability in the event of “perinatal death,” a period of time following a birth. The bill does not establish a time frame around “perinatal.”
The Miami Standard article defines the period as “up to seven days or more.” The outlet wrote in a response to the AP that, “Perinatal is defined by the Oxford Dictionary as at or around the time of birth. This could extend up to 28 days after the infant has been born.” The outlet included statements by several attorneys from pro-life organizations arguing the wording could decriminalize killing infants.
But the term “perinatal death” in the bill is intended to mean the death of an infant caused by complications in pregnancy, according to Ivie. To clarify the term, Wicks added a new amendment to the bill on Monday, changing the wording to, “perinatal death due to a pregnancy-related cause.” Even without the new amendment, the bill wouldn’t have allowed for “infanticide” or murder of an infant days after it’s born, since homicide is illegal, according to Farah Diaz-Tello, senior counsel and legal director at If/When/How: Lawyering for Reproductive Justice.
A case where the bill might apply would be if a pregnant woman who exhibited signs of preterm labor could not afford to be on bed rest, Ivie said. While there could be a chance that the delivery results in a stillborn, the bill would ensure the woman couldn’t be prosecuted if that did occur, Ivie explained. “Anti-abortion activists are peddling an absurd and disingenuous argument that this bill is about killing newborns when ironically, the part of the bill they’re pointing to is about protecting and supporting parents experiencing the grief of pregnancy loss,” Wicks added. On Tuesday, the amended bill passed through the Assembly Judiciary committee and moved to the health committee hearings.
— Associated Press writer Karena Phan in New York contributed this report.