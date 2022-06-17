CLAIM: A headline states “UN Warns of Massive Refugee Movement from Africa: 500 Million People On Their Way to Europe.”
THE FACTS: The headline, made to look as if it were published by the New York Post on March 15, is fabricated. Social media users shared the doctored image to falsely claim the outlet reported that the U.N. warned of 500 million refugees set to arrive in Europe. The fabricated image did not include the New York Post’s logo, but used the same typeface and the byline of a real Post reporter. The manufactured image also used an existing Post article as a template, keeping the byline, date and timestamp of 1:11 a.m. in the same positions, but adding the fake headline and a photo of refugees traveling by boat over it.
The headline of the authentic March 15 article, which had nothing to do with migrants, read “Russia passes law to take control of foreign airplanes left in country.”
Further, no such article referencing a U.N. statement on an imminent refugee movement from Africa exists in the New York Post’s online archives.
Two spokespeople confirmed to the AP that the image is manipulated. “The Post never ran that story,” Post spokesperson Iva Benson wrote in an email. The information in the fabricated headline is also false. A spokesperson for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the U.N.’s refugee agency, told the AP that the office has not issued such a statement.
“There was no such official communication from UNHCR,” said Matthew Saltmarsh, a communications representative overseeing the Middle East, North Africa and Libya. There is no evidence of any such migration arriving in Europe since March, either. And 500 million refugees would make up about 35% of Africa’s total population, according to U.N. population statistics.
Migration flow data from the International Organization for Migration, a U.N. agency, shows that 50,630 refugees — from all countries — have arrived in Europe so far in 2022. The same data set shows that 151,417 refugees from around the world arrived in Europe total in 2021.
