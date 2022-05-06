CLAIM: Video shows people in Hong Kong “rebelling against the COVID police state by cutting down and destroying security cameras.”
THE FACTS: Despite suggestions that the video is current, it shows protesters, some holding umbrellas, downing a “smart lamppost” in August 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hong Kong: people are cutting down facial recognition towers,” a widely shared tweet of the video reads. Another tweet sharing the video claims: “Hong Kong is rebelling against the COVID police state by cutting down and destroying security cameras.” Footage of the same events can be seen in 2019 social media posts and in a still image captured by The Associated Press on Aug. 24, 2019. As the AP reported that day, protesters took to the streets to demand the removal of the lampposts over worries that they could contain high-tech cameras and facial recognition software used for surveillance by Chinese authorities. The same video was misrepresented in 2020 posts that claimed protesters were tearing down a 5G pole and falsely implied that 5G was responsible for the coronavirus. It was filmed near a large shopping mall in Hong Kong called MegaBox. In Hong Kong, the rising costs of China’s strict “zero COVID” strategy have sparked a backlash, the AP has reported. Hong Kong reopened beaches and pools and relaxed other pandemic restrictions on Thursday.
— Angelo Fichera