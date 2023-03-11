CLAIM: U.S. hospitals are earning a $48,000 government subsidy for every patient that dies from COVID-19 in their care.
THE FACTS: Hospital industry officials and public health experts confirm the federal government provides hospitals with enhanced payments for treating COVID-19 patients, but the payments are only currently applicable to those on Medicare and aren’t contingent on a patient’s death.
Social media users are claiming American hospitals have a financial incentive to let people with coronavirus die under their watch. But hospitals have never been compensated by the federal government based on a patient dying of COVID-19 in one of their facilities, say industry officials and public health experts.
During the pandemic, hospitals have received additional money for treating COVID-19 patients as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES, the 2020 law meant to address the economic fallout of the pandemic. But those increased payments don’t apply to every COVID-19 patient treated in a hospital, just the ones under Medicare, which is the federal health care program serving people 65 and over. Colin Milligan, a spokesperson for the American Hospital Association, confirmed that hospitals are currently eligible to receive a 20 percent increase in Medicare payments for caring for COVID-19 patients.
“These patients are often very costly and time and labor-intensive for hospitals to treat,” he explained in an email Wednesday. And despite what the social media posts claim, the enhanced COVID-19 payments aren’t based on whether the patient lives or dies, experts said. In general, Medicare payments are based on the severity of the patient’s condition and the types of treatments provided, said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of Medicare policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. The average cost of a COVID-19 hospitalization for a Medicare patient is about $24,000, she said, citing claims data from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
But the reimbursement for more severely ill patients — such as those placed on a ventilator for multiple days — is roughly $40,000, according to KFF’s analysis. Social media posts citing a $48,000 subsidy for COVID-19 deaths appear to be taking that $40,000 average cost for treating the sickest COVID-19 patients and factoring in the special 20 percent reimbursement rate increase. But Cubanski argued that’s not a fair assessment of the potential payout to hospitals.
“My understanding of the estimates from CMS is that they already include the 20 percent payment increase in the stated amount,” she wrote in an email. “So the payment for an extreme case would be $40k including the 20 percent increase, not $40k plus 20 percent.”
Spokespersons for CMS and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the agency, didn’t respond to emails seeking comment this week. But President Joe Biden has announced the federal government’s declaration of a public health emergency for COVID-19 will end on May 11. That means the enhanced Medicare payments — along with other measures the federal government enacted to weather the pandemic — will soon be a thing of the past.
— Associated Press writer Philip Marcelo in New York contributed this report.