CLAIM: Two different men were identified in TV news interviews as the father of one of the children killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, proof that the shooting was a “hoax.”
THE FACTS: While some reports identified both Angel Garza and Alfred Garza III as the father of Amerie Jo Garza, Angel Garza is her stepfather while Alfred Garza III is her father.
A video circulating online is being used to cast doubt on the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. The video shows a CNN clip that identifies Angel Garza as the father of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza. The video then turns to an interview that NBC News conducted with Alfred Garza III. Amerie is identified as Alfred’s daughter. “THINK WHILE ITS LEGAL,” wrote one Instagram user who shared the video on Saturday.
The user included hashtags such as “#Hoax,” “#Fake,” and “#CGi” alongside the video, which was viewed over 13,000 times. The video also circulated on several other social media platforms, prompting some to suggest that the shooting was staged.
But the explanation is much simpler. As the AP reported last week, Angel Garza is Amerie Jo Garza’s stepfather. Carlos Mendoza, Amerie’s uncle, confirmed their relationship to the AP again on Tuesday.
An obituary published online by Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is located in Uvalde, also names Angel Garza as her stepfather, while Alfred Garza III is listed as her father. Hundreds of mourners turned out on Tuesday for afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza, the AP reported. Funeral services for the victims will continue over the next two-and-a-half weeks.