CLAIM: A digital screen at a Costco gas pump reads, “Don’t blame us. Blame Joe Biden.”
THE FACTS: The image has been manipulated to add the message. As gas prices soar across the United States, some frustrated Americans are sharing an altered image that falsely suggests the warehouse retail chain Costco is publicly blaming President Joe Biden for fuel costs. The image shows a digital screen at a Costco gas pump with a total price of nearly $150 for just over 26 gallons of gas.
Text on a second screen below the price reads, “Don’t blame us. Blame Joe Biden.”
On the lower left corner of the screen, two options appear available for selection: “Yes” and “Yes.” However, this image has been altered. The two “Yes” options at the bottom of the screen and a floating, out-of-place “Yes” near the top of the screen — each almost identical — indicate someone has tampered with the on-screen options, according to Hany Farid, a digital forensics expert and professor at University of California Berkeley’s School of Information. An analysis of lines and angles in the image also indicates the text on the screen doesn’t belong there, Farid told the AP in an email.
“The vanishing point corresponding to parallel lines on the screen, price, and ‘Don’t blame…’ text are inconsistent,” Farid wrote. “This is a common mistake made when manipulating text on a sign because the human visual system is not particularly good at reasoning about this type of perspective geometry.”
Costco posted a statement on Facebook on Tuesday that appeared to reference the fake image.
“There have been several reports of scams and manipulated images related to Costco gas stations across various social media platforms,” the statement read. “These are in no way affiliated with or approved by Costco. Thanks to our members for bringing these to our attention.” Costco did not respond to a request for further comment.