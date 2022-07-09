CLAIM: A video shows a tank purchased by Dutch farmers who will use it to block distribution centers.
THE FACTS: The tank in the video wasn't purchased by protesters. Instead, the video shows a vintage tank being returned to its owner's warehouse after it was brought out to be featured at a museum.
As thousands of farmers in the Netherlands protest the government's plans to slash emissions that livestock produce in their waste, old and out-of-context footage is circulating on social media with false claims that it shows the current demonstrations. A video of a tank being returned to a warehouse is spreading on Twitter with false claims that it was purchased by protesters.
The video shows a tank with the number 34 emblazoned on its side, unloading from a truck and rolling down a street. "So, uh.... Dutch farmers have purchased a tank to use to block distribution centres," read a tweet with the video shared more than 13,000 times. "Farmers in the #Netherlands have just purchased a British tank from Russian arms dealers – to use against Dutch police," another tweet read.
Yet a closer look at the video shows the vehicle is actually a restored vintage tank. The numbers printed on the tank match those of a restored WWII Sherman Firefly tank that was featured in an advertisement for a June 2022 "Tankfest" event held by the Tank Museum in Bovington, U.K.
An online document showing "Surviving Sherman Firefly tanks" also features a photo of the tank, explaining it was built in 1943 and is located in the Netherlands. The document identifies the owner of the tank as "Classic MV's."
A Facebook page for Classic MV's, which did not respond to a request for comment, has posted several photos and videos of the tank in recent months. The footage includes the same background as is featured in the tweet, as well as showing the tank loaded on the same loading truck. Classic MV's explained in a June 29 Facebook post that the tank did not make it to its scheduled exhibition "due to issues with customs/export papers etc."
Instead, the owner wrote, they participated in an event nearby. Separately, a post claiming to show tractors packing a roadway during the current protests actually contains a 2-year-old photo. And footage of a 2020 protest against pandemic restrictions in The Hague is circulating with false claims that it shows undercover police at a recent farmer protest.
— Ali Swenson