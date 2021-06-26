CLAIM: Former President John F. Kennedy said, “There are people in Washington, D.C., in positions of power to whom the border is just a nuisance. And I think some of them believe that illegal immigration is a moral good. It is not.”
THE FACTS: The quote comes from Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, not the former president. A Facebook post from the Standing for Freedom Center at Liberty University this week mixed up two very different John Kennedys: a Democratic former president and a Republican sitting senator.
The post, which was later taken down, featured a quote rebuking people who view the border as a “nuisance” and think it is a “moral good” to allow people to live the United States without legal permission.
Beside the quote, it showed a picture of the former president who was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963, while in Dallas, Texas. In fact, the quote belongs to the other John Kennedy, who made the remarks on Fox News in 2019, when then-President Donald Trump was preparing to unveil a new immigration proposal.