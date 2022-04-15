CLAIM: The U.S. inflation rate jumped from 1.7% in 2017 under President Donald Trump to 14% in 2021 under President Joe Biden.
THE FACTS: While inflation has gone up during Biden’s administration, the numbers given in a popular social media post comparing the rate in each year from 2017 through 2022 are not correct, according to economics experts and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
As prices for everyday items climb, social media users are sharing the list, which purports to show the inflation rate for each year of Trump and Biden’s administrations. The list gives inflation rates as 1.7% for 2017, 1.65% for 2018, 1.7% for 2019 and 1.4% for 2020, noting that Trump was president during these years. It then falsely claims the rate under Biden in 2021 was 14% and that it is 14.9% in 2022.
But the numbers are inaccurate, understating the actual inflation rates for most of the Trump years, and dramatically overstating them for Biden’s administration, according to experts and government data.
Inflation is calculated using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index data. According to that data, the percentage change in the approximate total consumer price index in December 2017 from 12 months earlier was 2.1%, 1.9% for the same period in 2018, 2.3% in 2019 and 1.3% in 2020. Meanwhile, the change for December 2021, the first year of Biden’s administration, was 7.1%, not 14%.
Comparable data for 2022 doesn’t exist yet, but the Labor Department announced on Tuesday that the consumer price index jumped to 8.5% in March 2022 compared with 12 months earlier, which is the sharpest yearly increase since 1981.
Monika Piazzesi, a professor of economics at Stanford University, pointed to the consumer price index for the correct inflation data. Piazzesi noted that inflation is “an international phenomenon” — citing high rates in Germany, Italy, France and the U.K. — which she said “makes it hard to blame the president of just one country.” Many economists, however, have blamed Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in part for causing inflation to run higher than it otherwise would.
— Associated Press writer Karena Phan in New York contributed this report.