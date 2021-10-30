Trays of printed social security checks wait to be mailed from the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management services facility in Philadelphia on Feb. 11, 2005. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming refugees resettled in the U.S. receive $2,125 per month from the government, while Social Security recipients only receive an average of $1,400 per month. Refugees receive no such monthly payment.