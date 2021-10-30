CLAIM: Refugees resettled in the U.S. receive $2,125 per month from the government, while Social Security recipients only receive an average of $1,400 per month.
THE FACTS: Posts sharing inaccurate comparisons between the amount of government funding given to refugees seeking resettlement in the U.S. and monthly payments received by Social Security beneficiaries have been circulating for months on Twitter and other platforms. The State Department defines a refugee under the Immigration and Nationality Act as someone who has experienced persecution or has a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group, making them eligible for resettlement in U.S. communities.
Social media users have incorrectly claimed that refugees receive $2,125 per month from the government, while Social Security recipients who have been paying into the system for years only receive an average of $1,400 per month.
“The assertion made in the Twitter post is inaccurate,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price wrote in an email to the AP. The State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration offers a one-time, per capita amount of $2,275 to resettlement agencies, and of that amount, $1,225 is available for agencies to use toward refugees' initial housing, food, clothing and furniture costs. The rest of the funds go toward services including assistance with cultural orientation, assistance with enrollment in English language services and school, access to immigration assistance and referral to other social, medical and employment services.
Assistance is only provided directly to refugees in the “rare event” they have established family or friend relationships who are able to meet their basic needs, such as housing, Price said. In that case, a one-time payment of $1,225 per person is provided directly. After the initial resettlement period, the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement works through individual states and nonprofit organizations to connect refugees with language, employment and social services.
The Office of Refugee Resettlement’s web page states that its Cash and Medical Assistance program, which is similar to Medicaid, lasts for up to eight months from the date of arrival in the U.S. Refugees are also eligible for public benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid.
Social Security helps older Americans, workers who become disabled and families in which a spouse or parent dies. Most workers have to pay Social Security taxes for as long as they are working and qualify for retirement benefits after about 10 years of work. Workers are eligible for the retirement benefits in their 60s, depending on their birth year. When it comes to payments, the Social Security Administration’s monthly statistical snapshot for September 2021, the most recent data, shows that beneficiaries on average received about $1,439 monthly. However, this number changes from month to month and varies greatly depending on the type of benefit.
