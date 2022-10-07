CLAIM: New data shows that inflation has dropped to half of what it was a year ago, marking a win for President Joe Biden.
THE FACTS: While inflation has slowed in recent months, the latest government estimates show that prices are still higher in August 2022 than they were in August 2021. As steep consumer price hikes continue to strain Americans' budgets, a tweet downplaying the severity of recent inflation spread online. "BREAKING: New data has dropped that inflation has dropped to half of what it was a year ago," read the tweet, which amassed more than 28,000 likes. "That's a Biden Win!"
The tweet's claim isn't supported by data, economists told the AP. While the Consumer Price Index, a measure of change in consumer prices and a common metric of inflation published by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, was up just 0.1 percent in August from July, the index is still up 8.3 percent since August 2021.
"There is no hard evidence of either inflation falling sharply on a monthly basis, on a quarterly basis, on a semi-annual basis, on a yearly basis, or announcement of any substantial revision of official statistics," said Alessandro Rebucci, an associate professor of economics at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics did report that consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in August 2021 from July 2021, which is a higher monthly rate of change compared to the 0.1 percent monthly increase reported in August 2022. While the monthly change in consumer prices was lower in August 2022 than it was in August 2021, comparing those rates alone doesn't accurately reflect how prices have changed during that 12-month timeframe, experts say.
Lower gas prices slowed U.S. inflation for the second straight month in August, but most other prices kept rising, the AP reported. This jump in "core" prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs, outpaced expectations and continues to pose a significant burden for U.S. households.
"There's still a fair amount of inflation embedded in the economy," said Stephan Weiler, a professor of economics at Colorado State University, adding that Americans' overall purchasing power has been reduced by 8.3 percent.
The August CPI "basically means that things are getting more expensive," said Yun Pei, an assistant professor of economics at the University at Buffalo. He characterized the idea that inflation has been halved over the last year as "clearly not true."
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report.