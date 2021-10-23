CLAIM: An official government poster from Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Authority says sudden death is a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines.
THE FACTS: The poster was fabricated. Ireland's agency in charge of regulating medicines and devices has not listed “sudden death” as a COVID-19 side effect. Siobhan Molloy, a spokesperson for Ireland’s Health Products Regulatory Authority, said in an email that the poster was not produced by the country’s regulatory authority. “I can categorically state this is not an HPRA produced poster — or indeed a piece of communication produced by the Health Service Executive (HSE) who on behalf of the Irish Department of Health produce advice information,” she said. The Health Products Regulatory Authority is responsible for regulating medicines and devices that are used on people and animals. While the poster was designed to look official, Molloy said the “’people of Ireland” logo does not exist and is not representative of the authority either. Death is not listed as a side effect from the vaccine by the Ireland Health Service Executive agency. In its official informational pamphlets for the vaccine, the agency says the COVID-19 vaccine can “protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by the virus.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and numerous health officials have found COVID-19 vaccines, which have undergone clinical trials and been administered to millions in the U.S., to be safe and effective.
— Associated Press writer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed this report.