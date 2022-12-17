Maricopa County displays voter maps for both parties, contrary to claim

CLAIM: Election officials in Arizona’s Maricopa County displayed a map of Republican voters in the county at its central tabulation facility in Phoenix, but did not have a comparable Democrat voter map.
THE FACTS: Heat maps showing past Republican and Democrat voter turnout are both displayed in the Maricopa County Elections Department’s central tabulation facility, according to a spokesperson for the department and a photograph she provided to The Associated Press. A Monday blog post asserted that Maricopa County displayed a heat map of “expected” GOP voters and that the elections department “did not have a similar Democrat heat map hanging on their wall.”
Mark Finchem, a Republican who lost his bid for Arizona secretary of state in the midterm election, shared the false information on Twitter stating, “Maricopa’s Heat Map of GOP voters. No Heat Map of Independents. No Heat Map of Democrats. Just Republicans.”
But that’s not correct. Maps showing both past Republican and Democrat voter turnout are displayed in a hallway at the county's central tabulation facility in downtown Phoenix, Megan Gilbertson, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department, wrote in an email to the AP. They show in-person voter turnout in the 2020 general election.
A photo taken Monday that Gilbertson provided to the AP shows three maps in the hallway at the facility: A Republican in-person voter turnout map, a Democrat in-person voter map and a total in-person voter turnout version. The blue Democrat map is right next to the red Republican one. The maps are used to make “data-driven decisions on the best places to have voting locations in future elections,” she explained.
“The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office has a Geographic Information System (GIS) team that makes all of the maps in-house,” Gilbertson added. “We use the turnout data by party for elections such as the Presidential Preference Election, which is a party-only election. We use the all-voter maps for future planning for Primary and General elections.”
The maps were made in late 2020 and were hung in the facility hallway in January 2021, according to Gilbertson. One of the blogs that shared the false claim about the county only having a Republican map has since published an additional post acknowledging that a Democrat map was also installed. Finchem did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.
— Associated Press writer Josh Kelety in Phoenix contributed this report.