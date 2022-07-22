Mexican president hasn’t endorsed in Texas governor’s race

CLAIM: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador endorsed Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke for governor of Texas.
THE FACTS: López Obrador criticized an executive order issued by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is running for re-election, but he did not endorse Abbott’s Democratic opponent. Politicians and social media users falsely claimed Mexico’s president made an endorsement in Texas’ gubernatorial race after López Obrador’s comments in a news conference were misrepresented.
During the July 8 news conference, a journalist asked López Obrador what he thought about Abbott’s July 7 executive order, which authorized state law enforcement authorities to apprehend migrants and return them to the U.S.-Mexico border. López Obrador said Abbott was overstepping the limits of his role and called the executive order “immoral” and “political.” The Mexican president also repeated that people should not vote for parties or candidates who mistreat immigrants and Mexicans.
While López Obrador did not make any endorsement in his comments, Abbott’s campaign falsely claimed that he did, writing in a July 8 statement, “It’s not surprising that the pro-open border President of Mexico is endorsing Beto O’Rourke, the pro-open border candidate for Texas Governor.” In the weeks since, others have picked up the false claim, including Texas Rep. Chip Roy, who directly addressed the Mexican president during a news conference on July 15.
“To listen to Mexican president Obrador say he’s going to endorse Beto O’Rourke over my governor, Governor Abbott, because he’s daring to secure the border, take steps to secure the border?” the Republican lawmaker said. “Let me say something to President Obrador. If you want to come have a skirmish with Texas, you can meet us at San Jacinto.”
López Obrador, who did not respond to an emailed request for comment, has not made any public statements endorsing any candidate in the Texas gubernatorial election.
Chris Evans, a spokesperson for O’Rourke, confirmed that he hadn’t received any endorsement from López Obrador. He pushed back on Abbott's claims that O'Rourke was a “pro-open border” candidate, saying, O'Rourke “wants order and security” at the border and to create a “safe, legal, orderly system of immigration” that meets the country's needs.
Nate Madden, a spokesperson for Roy, told the AP that López Obrador’s comments urging people not to vote for parties or candidates who mistreat Mexicans amounted to an endorsement of O’Rourke because he was “clearly telling Mexican Americans to vote against Abbott.” Abbott’s press team did not respond to a request for comment.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in Seattle contributed this report.