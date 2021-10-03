CLAIM: Dr. Michael Baden was the medical examiner for Gabby Petito’s autopsy and also served in the same role for President John F. Kennedy, George Floyd, Jeffrey Epstein, Martin Luther King Jr. and Phil Spector.
THE FACTS: Baden, a former New York City chief medical examiner and forensic pathologist known for investigating prominent and controversial cases, did not perform the autopsy of Petito, a 22-year-old woman who was killed while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, nor did he serve as the medical examiner for the other cases.
In the weeks since Petito was reported missing, a number of theories surrounding her disappearance and death have circulated online. Social media posts falsely alleging her autopsy was performed by Baden gained popularity after he spoke about Petito’s case on Fox News on Sept. 21. Some social media users sharing the claim have baselessly suggested Baden has been involved in coverup schemes, including in the deaths of Kennedy, King and Epstein. However, Baden did not perform those autopsies, nor did he perform Petito’s.
In his Fox News appearance, Baden described how autopsies are performed and explained that insects present on Petito’s body could help investigators determine her time and place of death. Baden did not suggest he was involved with the proceedings. Brent Blue, the coroner in Teton County, Wyoming, identified Petito’s remains and determined she was a homicide victim. Blue has not disclosed a cause of death pending final autopsy results. Petito’s body was found Sept. 18 near an undeveloped camping area in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park.
Authorities are still searching for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who has been named a person of interest in the case and charged with unauthorized use of a debit card. The incorrect assertion that Baden performed Epstein’s autopsy has been circulating since 2019, but he just attended it as an independent observer at the request of Epstein’s lawyers. Early in his career, Baden was top pathologist for a congressional committee probing the Kennedy and King killings, though he didn’t perform those autopsies either. He made a name for himself testifying in high-profile cases, including for the defense in O.J. Simpson’s 1995 murder trial, and for record producer Phil Spector in his first murder trial in the 2003 death of actress Lana Clarkson. But different medical examiners were tasked with performing the official autopsies for the murder victims in those cases. More recently, Baden performed private autopsies in the police killings of Michael Brown and George Floyd.
— Associated Press writer Sophia Tulp in Atlanta contributed this report.