In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming SM-102 is an ingredient in the Moderna vaccine that is not safe for humans or veterinary use.