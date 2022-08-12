Monkeypox wasn’t found in Georgia drinking water

This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming that monkeypox hasn't been detected in Georgia drinking water. The July 26 Atlanta-area news broadcast broadcast is being mischaracterized online to push the false claim that monkeypox has been found in residents’ tap water.