In the last year, the Associated Press tracked down some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals that were shared widely on social media. Here is a look back at the most read and most shared Factcheck stories from the AP.

5. Pfizer CEO was not arrested by the FBI, nor charged with fraud

Pfizer CEO was not arrested by the FBI, nor charged with fraud CLAIM: The CEO of Pfizer was arrested on Nov. 5 by FBI agents, charged with fraud and was being held in federal custody while awaiting a bail …

4. Dominion Voting Systems lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani are ongoing

Dominion Voting Systems lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani are ongoing THE FACTS: Dominion’s defamation lawsuits against Powell and Giuliani are ongoing, according to legal records. In January 2021, Dominion Votin…

3. Report claiming ‘excess’ Biden votes doesn’t show fraud

Report claiming ‘excess’ Biden votes doesn’t show fraud The report claims there was likely “Strong/Rampant” fraud in several states and counties nationwide, but appears to base the claim solely on how different the results were from a prediction, not on any actual examples of fraud.

2. Spike protein produced by vaccine is not toxic

Spike protein produced by vaccine is not toxic THE FACTS: COVID-19 vaccines do instruct the body to produce spike proteins that teach the immune system to combat the spikes on the coronavir…

1. Japan has not substituted ivermectin for COVID-19 vaccines