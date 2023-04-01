CLAIM: WSMV-TV Nashville tweeted that the father of a victim of Monday’s Nashville school shooting called for “an end to tolerance” and “the end of the trans evil.”
THE FACTS: A representative with WSMV-TV, an NBC affiliate in Nashville said the tweet was fabricated. In addition, the outlet confirmed they did not report that information. The false tweet spread as friends and family members of the six people who were killed in the shooting shared stories about the victims.
Police have identified the shooter, Audrey Hale, as transgender, and the bogus tweet alleges that the victim’s dad called for violence against the transgender community. The tweet in the image shows the name and logo of WSMV-TV’s Twitter account, and reads: “Father of murderer girl, 9, at Covenant school shooting, calls for ‘an end to tolerance’ in family statement to the press, vowing ‘to fight with every fiber of my being for the end of the trans evil. The evil that took my daughter. There must be a solution to this evil in America.’”
The image doesn’t show a link to a story. The image circulated widely on Wednesday. However, the tweet shown in the image is not real and no such quote has been publically reported from any victim’s family member in any news outlet. The tweet does not appear on WSMV-TV’s Twitter profile and the outlet stated on its own Twitter account that the image was fake. Amanda Hara, an anchor and director of digital at WSMV-TV, confirmed to the AP in an email that the tweet is fake and didn’t come from the outlet.
— Associated Press writer Karena Phan in Los Angeles contributed this report.