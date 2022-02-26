CLAIM: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly lowered the milestones for early childhood development in response to the pandemic.
THE FACTS: Experts relied on research done prior to the pandemic to recommend changes to childhood development milestones used by pediatric professionals to identify developmental delays or disabilities. But social media users are misrepresenting updates to the milestones, such as communication or cognitive behaviors, to falsely claim that changes were made because of the effects of the pandemic on children from masks and lockdowns.
Posts shared on social media shared screenshots of the updates and tied them to the pandemic. “You know how The Parents have been screaming about developmental delays caused by masks? Well @CDCgov just took care of this for us by lowering milestones. The “new normal,” is kids with developmental delays,” one tweet said.
Researchers who took part in the study in collaboration with the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics say that the milestone updates have no relation to the pandemic, as they are based on pre-pandemic data. The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently announced that they had revised the milestones as part of “Learn the Signs. Act Early,” a program designed to encourage parents to monitor their children for childhood developmental delays and disabilities.
Pediatric and early childcare professionals rely on milestones to discern developmental delays in children with the hopes of spotting them sooner for treatment. The CDC had asked the American Academy of Pediatrics to put together a group of experts to update the milestones, which were originally created in 2004. The group released their findings on Feb. 8.
According to the CDC, the milestone revisions were in the works for several years prior to the coronavirus outbreak. Researchers attempted to standardize the ages at which children can be expected to reach social and emotional milestones. For example, the group looked at what ages children should be laughing or showing facial expressions, said Dr. Paul Lipkin, a member of the AAP Section on Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics and Council on Children with Disabilities. Previously, developmental milestone checklists were marked at an age where 50% of children can be expected to reach a particular milestone. But this wasn’t helpful for families worried about their child’s development and could lead to delays in diagnosing problems.
To address this, the group recommended increasing the percentile of children from 50% to 75% who would be expected to exhibit behaviors at a specific age. Dr. Jennifer Cross, developmental-behavioral pediatrician at Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian, said the new percentage will hopefully catch more potential delays. The new milestones also added checklists at the ages of 15 months and 30 months (2.5 years).
Checklists now cover children from 2 months to 5 years of age. Lipkin, professor of pediatrics at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, added that the prior milestones list was outdated. The researchers detailed their revised recommendations in the “Evidence-Informed Milestones for Developmental Surveillance Tools” study, which clearly states that experts collaborated through in-person meetings, six virtual meetings and email reviews from January to September of 2019.
While experts continue to investigate any impacts the pandemic has had on children, Lipkin said that the new milestones in no way reflect that. “This was clearly an effort intended to best inform families so they could get their children identified and get help that they needed,” he said.
— Associated Press writer Beatrice Dupuy in New York contributed this report.