New 988 hotline doesn’t currently use geolocation services

CLAIM: Using the new 988 mental health hotline “will automatically route your geolocation information to local authorities.”
THE FACTS: The hotline does not currently have the capability to detect the exact location of a caller, nor does it “automatically” share such information with authorities. The country’s first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline, designed to connect callers with trained mental health counselors, went live on Saturday, the AP reported. But some social media users cautioned against using it, falsely claiming that those who contact the hotline will have their “geolocation information” shared with authorities “automatically."
That’s wrong, as a website dedicated to the hotline makes clear, stating: “The Lifeline does not currently have the capability to directly ‘trace’ callers, chat or text users in a way the same way that 911 providers do.”
Instead, the hotline attempts to use a phone number’s area code to route callers to nearby crisis centers, which may be inaccurate since many people live or are located in places different than the area code associated with their phone number.
The hotline website adds that in “atypical situations” in which emergency services are needed to prevent serious injuries or fatalities but the caller is not able to share their location information, counselors must provide what information they have to 911 operators, such as the caller's phone number or the chat user’s IP address.
FCC spokesperson Katie Gorscak confirmed in an email to the AP that geolocation services are “not currently enabled for 988.” The agency did hold a forum in May to explore incorporating geolocation capabilities. The purpose of the lifeline is to connect those in need of help with professionals who can assist directly by phone, said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer at the National Alliance on Mental Illness. “We’re actually reducing the need for an in-person response,” she said.
But Wesolowski said that incorporating geolocation technology would make it easier to accurately route calls to local assistance centers that can provide community resources. It would also be valuable in rare cases where dispatching emergency services is warranted, she said. Unlike 988, calls to 911 are paired with geolocation information, said Brandon Abley, director of technology at the National Emergency Number Association, a 911-focused nonprofit group.
If a 988 counselor finds there may be an imminent risk, that call could be transferred to 911, Abley said, but even then, geolocation information would not be available if the caller did not directly dial 911. Instead, in an event where an imminent risk is present and the 988 caller will not disclose an address, a 911 center could process an “exigent circumstances” request, which involves approvals and contacting a cell phone company to help locate the individual, Abley said. That requires “serious justification,” he added, noting that the process of locating someone could result in a delayed response. Still, some have raised privacy and legal concerns around the prospect of pairing all 988 calls with geolocation information.
“Precise geolocation information is not needed for the vast majority of calls, and it is unclear to whom and under what circumstances this location data would be accessible, if and when the FCC does require its collection,” Chris Frascella, a law fellow at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, wrote in an email. Wesolowski said that geolocation data can help to save lives, but also added that it’s important to protect callers’ privacy and to not allow it to be used to unnecessarily dispatch law enforcement to people in crisis.
— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report.