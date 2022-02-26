Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, at Sandringham House, her Norfolk residence, in Sandringham, England, Saturday, Feb. 5. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Queen Elizabeth II is taking ivermectin for her COVID-19 infection. An Australian news outlet included footage of ivermectin in a segment reporting on the queen’s COVID-19 diagnosis, but later said it was a “human error” and that it did not intend to “suggest the Queen is using Ivermectin.”