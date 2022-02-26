CLAIM: News report proves Queen Elizabeth II is taking ivermectin for her COVID-19 infection.
THE FACTS: An Australian news outlet included footage of ivermectin in a segment reporting on the queen’s COVID-19 diagnosis, but later said it was a “human error” and that it did not intend to “suggest the Queen is using Ivermectin.” A clip of the report fueled an unfounded claim online that the 95-year-old monarch is taking the antiparasitic drug as a treatment. The clip aired during a report by “A Current Affair,” a program on Australia’s 9News. It shows Dr. Mukesh Haikerwal, a doctor in Australia, saying that “people in their 90s are at significant danger of the bad outcomes of COVID.” A voiceover adds that “Haikerwal says a COVID patient the queen’s age should be isolating and might benefit from new medicines currently approved for high-risk patients at Australian hospitals.”
Footage in the report shows vials of sotrovimab — a monoclonal antibody treatment — before cutting to a shot of Stromectol, a brand name for ivermectin. But the show subsequently posted a clarification online, saying: “Last night our report on the Queen contained a shot that should not have been included. The shot was included as a result of human error.”
“We were highlighting an approved infusion medication called Sotrovimab and the report accidentally cut to a shot of Stromectol - a product which contains Ivermectin,” the statement continued.
The show said it did not intend to suggest Haikerwal endorsed Stromectol, adding: “We do not suggest the Queen is using Ivermectin.” Health authorities in Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. have not recommended ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment. The physician to the queen did not respond to an email inquiry. The palace has not commented on the queen’s treatment. The queen postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.
Randomized controlled trials studying ivermectin to treat COVID-19 have yielded mixed results, as the AP has reported. Ivermectin is approved in the U.S. in tablet form to treat parasitic worms as well as a topical solution to treat external parasites. The drug is also available for animals.
— Angelo Fichera