CLAIM: The German newspaper Deutsche Welle, or DW, published a report about recent protests in which thousands of people gathered to kiss each other in opposition to COVID-19 vaccines.
THE FACTS: There’s no evidence large crowds of people in Germany are locking lips in public to show their disdain for COVID-19 vaccines, despite a mock article claiming as much on Facebook and Twitter. An image circulating on social media claiming to show the article is doctored, and an accompanying photo of couples kissing in public was captured years before the pandemic. “German anti-vaccine protests outrage public health officials as thousands gather to kiss each other,” read the fake headline.
A photo alongside the headline showed dozens of couples kissing in a crowd. But an internet search finds no article matching this description in DW’s archives, nor in any other credible news outlet. The photo in the post has been circulating online for at least a decade. The image, credited to the European Pressphoto Agency in 2011, shows couples taking part in a “World Kiss Marathon for Education at a square in Santiago, Chile,” according to a caption from the agency. A spokesperson for DW did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
— Ali Swenson