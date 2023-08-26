CLAIM: Erik Hooks, the deputy director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, has been arrested in connection with the agency’s response to the Maui wildfires.
THE FACTS: A FEMA spokesperson told the AP that Hooks has not been arrested. The claim originated on a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire” and has previously published similar false stories about supposed arrests of public officials. Many on social media are nevertheless quoting directly from an item posted on the website, Real Raw News, that falsely purports Hooks, who effectively serves as the agency’s chief operating officer, was arrested by the U.S. Marines at his home in Arlington, Va., on Saturday.
The item goes on to say that an indictment alleges Hooks and Deanne Criswell, who serves as FEMA administrator, ordered agents in Maui to “deny fire victims food and water, to inhibit civilian relief efforts, to stop ‘by any means necessary’ displaced persons from exiting fire-ravaged Lahaina, and to dispose of bodies as ‘discriminately as possible’.”
Jeremy Edwards, FEMA’s press secretary, said in an email Thursday that “Deputy Administrator Hooks is literally at FEMA Headquarters as we speak, and has been here all week, working with FEMA personnel and our interagency partners as we help the people of Maui recover, as well as respond to other events happening nationwide.”
Edwards included a link to a recent FEMA tweet in which Hook is pictured at a meeting with other federal officials ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary earlier this week. Real Raw News frequently publishes fabricated stories about made-up arrests without any supporting evidence. The website’s “About Us” page even includes a disclaimer stating it’s content is for “informational and educational and entertainment” purposes and “contains humor, parody, and satire.”
The website’s post about Hook’s supposed arrest also does not provide any credible evidence, citing only an anonymous “source in General Eric M. Smith’s office.” The site has similarly cited unnamed sources in the acting commandant’s office in prior false stories. Real Raw News, the Marines and the Department of Defense didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
— Associated Press writer Philip Marcelo in New York contributed this report.