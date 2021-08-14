In this Tuesday, Aug. 3 photo, passengers line up outside the Spirit Airlines terminal at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, as the company canceled more than half its schedule Tuesday. On Friday, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that flights across the U.S. are backed up because pilots and crew are walking off boarded flights and refusing to take the mandated vaccine. But Spirit Airlines, American Airlines and JetBlue Airways said that the early August delays and cancellations were a result of weather.