CLAIM: A photo of a plane underwater shows the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has finally been found.
THE FACTS: The photo shows an old Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar airplane in the Red Sea. The image comes from a video posted online by the Deep Blue Dive Center, a scuba diving company in Aqaba, Jordan. Social media users are falsely claiming the photo shows the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which has been missing since it went down in 2014 with 239 people aboard. That Boeing 777 that vanished in 2014 remains missing.
The photo circulating with the erroneous claim shows the front of a rusty airplane covered in algae. The image actually shows an abandoned plane that was sunk off the coast of Jordan to create an artificial reef. The photo comes from an Instagram video posted on April 6 by the Deep Blue Dive Center, a company that offers scuba diving lessons and other underwater activities in the Gulf of Aqaba. The original video also matches the other shots of the plane that were in the Facebook post.
“Tristar Airplane Wreck Red Sea, Aqaba JO,” reads the caption. The company noted on the post that the plane was scuttled, or deliberately sunk, in 2019, and has become an artificial reef. Deep Blue Dive Center did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for comment. The plane is an old Lockheed Martin L1011 Tristar plane, according to Aqaba’s official tourism page. The plane was out of service and parked at nearby King Hussein International Airport for several years before the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority purchased the aircraft and sank it to become a destination for divers.
Brett Hoelzer, who works with Deep Blue Dive Center as a photographer and a dive master, confirmed to the AP over Instagram that the image shared online was the Tristar. Hoelzer had taken similar photos of the same plane for his Instagram page. The Malaysian Airlines flight vanished on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. An official search by Malaysia, Australia and China was suspended in 2016 and the countries agreed that an official search would only resume if there was credible evidence that identified a location, according to AP reporting.
— Karena Phan