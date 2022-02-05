CLAIM: The IRS will issue a fourth round of stimulus checks to Americans in February 2022.
THE FACTS: While some states have created stimulus programs for their own residents, Congress has not approved any plans to issue another round of nationwide stimulus checks. A spokesperson for the IRS confirmed that there have been three rounds of economic impact payments in total. Posts circulating widely on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube this week shared different versions of the baseless claim that a fourth round of federal stimulus checks was coming this month. One post on Facebook falsely claimed $2,000 checks would be deposited in bank accounts nationwide on Feb. 9, while a blog headline hinted many Americans may be eligible for $1,400 in relief in the near future. Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers approved three rounds of stimulus payments to American households, up to $1,200 per person in March 2020, up to $600 per person in December 2020 and up to $1,400 per person in March 2021. But Congress, which would have to approve any new government spending for nationwide stimulus, has not to date authorized another wave of payments from the federal government. IRS spokesman Anthony Burke confirmed in an email that there were three rounds of economic impact payments, all of which were already paid. Some advocates have urged the federal government to issue more direct payments to American households. In March, a group of 21 Democratic senators called for President Joe Biden to include recurring payments in his “Build Back Better” long-term economic plan. In May, asked about whether one of the bills in that plan could include a fourth round of direct payments, White House press secretary Jen Psaki punted back to Congress, saying, “We’ll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free.” Meanwhile, some states have taken initiative to issue economic stimulus payments to their own residents. In California, for example, residents who have filed their 2020 tax returns and made less than $75,000 that year are eligible for payments through a “Golden State Stimulus” program. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.