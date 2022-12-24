No reports of postal uniform theft, home invasion scheme: USPS

CLAIM: A U.S. Postal Service uniform store was robbed in Tennessee in a scheme to impersonate postal workers and break into homes.
THE FACTS: The U.S. Postal Service’s law enforcement division, which investigates robberies and burglaries of postal facilities, says it has not received any recent reports of such a scheme. Social media users spread the warnings of a postal service scam to claim without evidence that people are breaking into homes posing as mail carriers ahead of the holidays.
“Please be alert the united states postal service uniform store was broke in over the weekend uniforms were stolen & they are wearing them showing up at people homes stating they have a package for them & when the door is opened they force there way in robbing people at gun point,” wrote one social Facebook user who received nearly 4,000 shares on the post. The user did not say where the alleged robberies were taking place or give any evidence. Searches for recent news reports about such a crime did not return any results.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the agency’s law enforcement division, said in a statement to The Associated Press that it had not received any reports of “uniform store” thefts. In fact, Dan Mihalko, a spokesperson for the inspection service, said the division wasn’t aware of the U.S. Postal Service having any such dedicated stores that sell only uniforms. He said postal uniforms are purchased through authorized vendors who also sell other types of uniforms.
While the original poster did not give location details, one Facebook user in the comments claimed it happened in Nutbush, Tenn., an unincorporated community in Brownsville. The chief of the Brownsville Police Department told the AP that the agency had not received any reports involving postal uniform thefts or related home invasions. While Memphis, Tenn., also includes a small neighborhood called Nutbush, a public information officer for the city police department told the AP that the agency had not received any reports of crimes matching this description, either.
— Sophia Tulp