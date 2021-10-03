FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting a cybersecurity firm hired by Arizona’s Republican-controlled Senate to review 2020 election results in the state’s largest county was unable to identify 86,391 voters, showing that these voters don’t appear to exist. In one section of the report, Cyber Ninjas said reviewers could not find the identity records of 86,391 voters in the private commercial identity database “Personator,” but acknowledged that this didn’t prove any of the voters were not real. “It is expected that most if not all of these individuals are in fact real people with a limited public record and commercial presence,” the report said.