CLAIM: A cybersecurity firm hired by Arizona’s Republican-controlled Senate to review 2020 election results in the state’s largest county was unable to identify 86,391 voters, showing that these voters don’t appear to exist.
THE FACTS: A Sept. 24 report that spun falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County reverberated online this week, as social media users took the report’s claims out of context to spread false claims of their own.
In one section of the report, Cyber Ninjas explained that it checked voter information in the county’s Final Voted File against a private commercial identity database called Personator, by the company Melissa. It said reviewers could not find the identity records of 86,391 voters in Personator, but acknowledged that this didn’t prove any of the voters were not real. “It is expected that most if not all of these individuals are in fact real people with a limited public record and commercial presence,” the report said.
Conservative websites stretched the claim further, holding up that report section to suggest thousands of votes were cast by fake people. “AZ Audit Could Not Find the Identity of 86,391 Voters – They Don’t Appear to Exist,” read one widely shared headline. The claim misrepresents the information in the Personator data tool, which is private, doesn’t belong to the government and does not include all voters, according to Greg Brown, Melissa’s vice president of global marketing. Brown said the company estimates its database includes about 80% of U.S. adults. It is “continually edited” with opt-out requests from law enforcement officials and others, he said. “Being absent from the Personator data tool is not an indicator that an individual does not exist,” Brown said.
The AP has debunked several other erroneous claims relating to the review that spread on social media, including the false claim that the “verified and approved” stamp that is supposed to be used after signatures are verified on mailed ballot envelopes was actually “pre-printed” on the envelopes. County election officials and an election services firm that works with the county explained that the scans of the envelopes being referenced were captured in binary format to prevent the file from being too large, which makes it appear that the stamp is behind an arrow pointing to the signature box in the scanned image, when it is not.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report, with additional reporting from Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia.