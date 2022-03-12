CLAIM: Photo shows a gas station charging $9 per gallon in California.
THE FACTS: Customers were not charged that price. A store manager at the Arco gas station — which is located in Stockton, California — said dollar amounts over $9 were briefly displayed on its sign on March 3 after a new pricing device was installed. Frustrated Americans have posted dozens of photos of gas station signs on social media this week as the national average gas price soared to a record $4.32 per gallon, according to AAA.
But some of the posts driving outrage online are exaggerating fuel prices by presenting the images without important context. The image of the the Stockton gas station, showed a sign with $9 per gallon listed for unleaded gasoline for cash-paying customers, and even higher prices for other fuels and services.
The image spread on various online forums, with internet users decrying the high cost. “Gasoline jumped to $9/gallon (3.8 litres) in California,” wrote one Twitter user who shared the image.
However, the photograph actually shows the sign undergoing an update, not displaying real prices. An analysis of features in the image revealed the station pictured is located at 1206 East March Lane in Stockton. A manager who answered the phone at that location and identified herself as Danielle Reed on March 10 said the sign had only briefly displayed prices above $9 per gallon after the installation of a new pricing device on March 3.
“Just for a moment, like maybe three minutes, the prices on the sign changed to $9,” she said. “Because it’s a new device, I had to punch in the right numbers."
That station charged $4.69 per gallon on March 3 in a transaction involving a card affiliated with the travel and fuel price tracking app GasBuddy, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Reed said the station’s per-gallon price for regular gas on March 10 was $5.19 for customers paying with cash and $5.29 for customers using credit cards.
— Associated Press writer Ali Swenson in New York contributed this report.