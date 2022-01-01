CLAIM: Former Fox News anchor Chris Wallace’s “first show on CNN received the lowest ratings in cable news history.”
THE FACTS: Wallace’s show on CNN+ hasn’t yet launched, and it will air on a streaming service, not cable news. But social media posts are falsely suggesting that Wallace’s new show on CNN+ was not well received by viewers and that its “first show on CNN” received record-low ratings. However, that is impossible, since the show hasn’t even premiered. When it does, it won’t have ratings like traditional television shows.
A CNN spokeswoman told The Associated Press the claim was false for multiple reasons. “Chris’s show will launch with CNN+, the subscription streaming service, that is debuting in Q1 2022,” Emily Kuhn said in an email. “Since CNN+ is a streaming service, it will not have traditional ratings like linear television, so the post is false on multiple levels.”
The claim appears to have originated with a fabricated story on a website that’s part of America’s Last Line of Defense, a network of satirical websites whose content often gets shared on social media as if real. Wallace announced his departure from Fox News during his Dec. 12 “Fox News Sunday” show; CNN said on the same day that Wallace would join CNN+ in 2022.
— Angelo Fichera