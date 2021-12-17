CLAIM: Video shows people rioting against vaccine mandates in France.
THE FACTS: The videos recently posted on social media show scenes from November 2020 protests against a security law in France that would restrict the filming of police officers, not an anti-vaccine demonstration.
The widely shared video pieced together two clips taken by separate people during the 2020 protests in Paris to make the false claim that the footage is from 2021. The video shows protesters clashing with police while surrounded by clouds of tear gas.
“Horror in France as vaccine mandate riot sees protesters beaten by armed police - WATCH,” a Twitter post stated. “Looks like the French police are losing,” wrote another.
But, the clips first were posted on social media in November 2020, when dozens of rallies took place against an initial provision in the law that would make it illegal to publish photos or video of on-duty police officers with harmful intent, The Associated Press reported at the time.
The miscaptioned video in the Twitter post uses two separate clips from the protests. The first 40 seconds of the post came from a Facebook livestream recorded Nov. 28, 2020, by Vécu, a French media outlet. It shows rioting near Bastille Majestic Cinema Paris, which is visible in the background.
The footage in the second portion of the video, from 0:40 to 1:21 showing rioters attacking police, was taken by French journalist Amar Taoualit, and features a watermark with his Twitter handle @Taoualitamar. Taoualit confirmed to The AP that he filmed the material second portion of the video Nov. 28, 2020, during demonstrations against the security law.