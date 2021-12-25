CLAIM: Fauci’s sister “Angelique Fauci” published a book on the omicron variant of the coronavirus the same week it was discovered.
THE FACTS: The self-published e-book, which Amazon removed from the website, was not written by Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sister. Fauci, head of the National Institute of Health and Infectious Diseases, only has one sibling. Her name is Denise Scorce.
Social media users shared a screenshot of the e-book titled “Omicron and the Other COVID-19 Variants: All You Need to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines & Variants″ by “Dr. Angelique Fauci” with false claims about its author. “How did Fauci’s sister publish a book on Omicron in the same week Omicron was supposedly ‘discovered’?! #Plandemic #Omicron,” one Twitter user wrote.
A National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that Dr. Fauci’s sister did not write a book about the omicron variant. His sister was mentioned in a 2007 tribute to Fauci.
The 17-page Kindle edition was published on Nov. 26 — the same day the World Health Organization designated omicron a variant of concern — can no longer be purchased on Amazon. An Amazon spokesperson said the book was removed for violating content guidelines but provided no further details. The book’s synopsis contained multiple punctuation, capitalization and word choice errors.
Multiple self-published books about the omicron variant appeared on Amazon in recent weeks. Books can be published on Amazon through Kindle Direct Publishing in minutes. According to the website, “Publishing takes less than 5 minutes and your book appears on Kindle stores worldwide within 24-48 hours” and changes can be made to the books at “any time.” Amazon’s content guidelines note that self-published books can be pulled for being incomplete, including content that “disappoints our customers,” is poorly translated or is already freely available online.
— Associated Press writer Arijeta Lajka in New York contributed this report.