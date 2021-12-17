CLAIM: Canada and the United Kingdom both banned Fox News.
THE FACTS: Neither Canada nor the U.K. has banned Fox News. The network remains authorized for distribution in Canada, and it voluntarily pulled itself from U.K. airwaves in 2017.
A widely shared tweet purporting to share a “FUN FACT” falsely claimed that the two major U.S. allies permanently had banned the television channel. But, the claim isn’t a “fact” at all. Instead, it parrots a false narrative that has circulated online for years.
Fox News currently is authorized for distribution in Canada, said Isabella Maestri, a spokesperson for Canada’s broadcasting regulator, the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission. The channel is featured on a public list of non-Canadian services and stations that are greenlit for distribution in Canada, accessible on the CRTC’s website.
Being on that list means that a Canadian television provider is authorized to distribute the service, Maestri told The Associated Press in an email. The Canadian Cable Television Association first sought permission to broadcast Fox News and several other non-Canadian networks in the country in 2003, according to an archived letter on the CRTC’s website. The CRTC rejected that request, citing concerns about competitiveness and a need for more information.
In 2004, the CRTC approved Fox News for distribution. The AP previously has debunked the claim that the U.K. banned Fox News. According to Fox News and U.K. officials, U.K. regulators never banned the channel from operating in the region. Instead, Fox News voluntarily stopped broadcasting in the U.K. in 2017 because of the channel’s low viewership there.