CLAIM: A photo of a blond woman holding a French flag above a large crowd shows recent protests in Paris over the government’s latest coronavirus measures.
THE FACTS: The image shows celebrations in Paris in July 2018, after France won the World Cup, not a recent protest.
More than 100,000 people protested across France on July 17, against the government’s recent measures to make vaccines compulsory for all health care workers and to require a “health pass” for access to restaurants and other public venues.
Twitter and Facebook users shared a photo over the weekend of a blond woman holding a large French flag near a crowd filling the Champs-Elysees with vague references to a “revolution” and unsubstantiated claims that millions of people attended the protests. But, a reverse image search shows the image was taken by an AFP photographer in July 2018. It appeared in news reports about celebrations in Paris after France won that year’s World Cup.