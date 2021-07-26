People gather around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on July 15 to celebrate France’s World Cup victory over Croatia. On July 23, The Associated Press reported on a photo of a blond woman with a flag atop the Arc de Triomphe circulating online, incorrectly asserting that it shows recent protests in Paris over the government’s latest coronavirus measures. But, the photo shows celebrations in Paris in July 2018, after France won the World Cup, not a recent protest.