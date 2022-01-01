CLAIM: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “If you don’t buy anything, you won’t experience inflation.”
THE FACTS: There is no record of Psaki making that statement, and the image sharing that quote was previously published as satire. The image circulating on Facebook reads: “‘If you don’t buy anything, you won’t experience inflation,’ explains Jen Psaki.” It goes on to also quote her as saying that people should “barter” so you “won’t even see a price tag.”
An accompanying photo of Psaki appears to show her speaking at a Nov. 12 press briefing. Inflation was discussed at that briefing, but there is no record of Psaki making the quotes attributed to her in the image. The image was previously shared in mid-December by a satire account on Instagram and a label on the image clearly marked it as such. That label was omitted from the version now being shared on Facebook and, while some commenters indicated the quotes were likely false, many suggested they thought it was true.
“That is the perfect example of how stupid this administration is,” one wrote. Another said, “An example of how tone deaf this administration is.” The White House did not respond to a request for comment.
— Associated Press writer Angelo Fichera in Philadelphia contributed this report.