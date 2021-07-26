CLAIM: Sixty percent of people being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 in England have had two doses of coronavirus vaccine.
THE FACTS: The opposite is true. Sixty percent of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United Kingdom are unvaccinated.
Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific adviser for the U.K., gave the wrong statistic at a news conference July 19, but issued a correction later that day.
“Correcting a statistic I gave at the press conference today, 19 July,” Vallance wrote in his post. “About 60% of hospitalisations from covid are not from double vaccinated people, rather 60% of hospitalisations from covid are currently from unvaccinated people.”
Nevertheless, social media users quickly ran with the inaccurate information without acknowledging the correction. An Instagram post with 21,000 likes shows a screenshot of a tweet from media site Disclose.tv that says, “JUST IN- 60% of people being admitted to the hospital with #COVID19 in England have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the government’s chief scientific adviser.”
The user who posted the image to Instagram captioned it, “This is playing out just as many predicted…”
Emma Griffiths, head of communications at the U.K. Government Office for Science, also affirmed the corrected statistic in an email to The Associated Press.
“Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance yesterday clarified, 60% of hospitalisations from COVID-19 are currently from unvaccinated people,” Griffiths said. Neither the Government Office for Science nor Public Health England immediately responded to inquiries about what caused the initial error.