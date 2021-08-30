Callahan Funeral Home director Ellis McAninich moves a casket for display this month to a room in the home in Callahan, Fla. McAninich has overseen funerals for five people who died from the coronavirus since July. McAninich has recovered from a bout with the virus and now plans to get vaccinated. Stories circulating online incorrectly assert that COVID-19 vaccines are more deadly than the virus itself. In fact, reports of death resulting from COVID-19 vaccination are rare, while more than 4 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19.